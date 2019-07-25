Isodiol International (CNSX:ISOL) Trading Down 6.7%

Isodiol International Inc (CNSX:ISOL)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 274,849 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 164,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94.

Isodiol International Company Profile (CNSX:ISOL)

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer products and solutions in Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

