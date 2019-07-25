iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,299.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,611. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

