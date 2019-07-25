Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BMV GOVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a one year low of $448.20 and a one year high of $450.00.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.