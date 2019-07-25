ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF makes up 1.5% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. grace capital increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 738,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,739,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 12-month low of $530.00 and a 12-month high of $689.99.

