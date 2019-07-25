ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3,091.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,871,000 after acquiring an additional 793,108 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,053,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.28. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1-year low of $1,994.28 and a 1-year high of $2,480.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91.

