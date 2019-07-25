iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21,956.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 741,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 539,562 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Kynikos Associates LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 557,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $228.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

