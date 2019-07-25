iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

