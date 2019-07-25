iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

