iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 358.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 498,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 389,997 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

