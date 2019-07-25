iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $73,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,024,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,905 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,490,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,946,000 after purchasing an additional 627,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,877,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,243,000 after purchasing an additional 623,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,885 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.