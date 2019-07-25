iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,397,679 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,346,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,590,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,445,000 after buying an additional 493,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.72. 2,289,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,198. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

