Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,016,000 after buying an additional 1,313,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,372,000 after buying an additional 1,158,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,972,000 after buying an additional 561,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,414,000 after buying an additional 172,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 381,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,714. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

