Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 373,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,062. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,801.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,210 shares of company stock worth $6,983,344 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,463,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 414,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,380,000 after buying an additional 370,977 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $14,573,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $14,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

