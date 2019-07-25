Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP):

7/19/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 814,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,749,000 after buying an additional 413,425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,918,000 after buying an additional 962,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,684,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after buying an additional 113,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

