Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 279,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,942,000 after acquiring an additional 262,731 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 9,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

