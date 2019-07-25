Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 15.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after buying an additional 688,268 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after buying an additional 564,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,202,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 655,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 415,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,198. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

