Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,876 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

