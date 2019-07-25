Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $194.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,862. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.