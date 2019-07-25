Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.05, 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

