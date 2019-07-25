Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,324,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 640,595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

