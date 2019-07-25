Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,424,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,806,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after purchasing an additional 729,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,111,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $137,824.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $147,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $12,253,106. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $536.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,957. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

