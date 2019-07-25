Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 101,543.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,131 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $86,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $11.35 on Thursday, hitting $531.69. 468,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,385. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $137,824.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,398 shares of company stock worth $14,899,971. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

