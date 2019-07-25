Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $30,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 239,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,577,542 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,641. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

