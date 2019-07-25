Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 1,305 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 103,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 504,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1,262.2% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 486,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after buying an additional 450,380 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 7,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,909. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16.

