Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.62% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,718. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.