Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

MA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.33. 1,543,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.58. The company has a market cap of $284.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,441,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.