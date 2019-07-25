Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 908,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,124. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,044,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,251 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,030,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

