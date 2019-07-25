Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

ICE stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $707,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,235 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,446. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.