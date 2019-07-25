Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,594 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $46.69. 90,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

