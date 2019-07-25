Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,094,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,002. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

