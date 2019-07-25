Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after buying an additional 154,242 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,142,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,073,000 after buying an additional 647,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,954.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,259,000 after buying an additional 609,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,800,000.

LQD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.23. 574,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,317. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.13.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

