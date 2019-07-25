Interactive Financial Advisors Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 428,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,540. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

