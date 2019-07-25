Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 950 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.62. 609,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,296. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

