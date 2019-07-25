Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,380. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

