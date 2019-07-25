Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $2,477,573 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 21,317,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,158. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

