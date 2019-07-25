Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 318,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.