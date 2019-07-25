Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 848,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after buying an additional 830,442 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,312,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,586.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 529,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.70. 10,587,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,070,445. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

