Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,846,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

