Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,485,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,515,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,603,000 after buying an additional 294,401 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 198,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,343,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after buying an additional 88,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,804,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.