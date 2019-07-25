Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 3,965 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 99.0% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 196,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,443. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.