Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 4,614 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Catalent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 444,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $444,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,845. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

