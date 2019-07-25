InsurePal (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurePal has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One InsurePal token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About InsurePal

InsurePal is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InsurePal is vouchforme.co . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

