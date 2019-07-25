Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Insider Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:NSP opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.00. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
