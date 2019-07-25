Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Insider Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NSP opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.00. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

