Insolar Hits Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinrail, Binance and OKex. Insolar has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $3.29 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00293720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.01620807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, Liqui, Cobinhood, OKex, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Coinrail and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

