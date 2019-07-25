Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $510,445.26 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $510,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,733 shares in the company, valued at $814,504.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Lewis Levy sold 2,635 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $187,058.65.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lewis Levy sold 2,700 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $91,732.50.

On Monday, June 17th, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.30. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

