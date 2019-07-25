Insider Selling: Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Sells C$24,450.00 in Stock

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$24,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$949,716.24.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Storm Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

