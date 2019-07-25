Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,991.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.71. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the first quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth $69,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

