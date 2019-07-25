Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LRCX stock opened at $216.98 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

