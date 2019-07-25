Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells $481,702.50 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $481,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32.

FATE stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

