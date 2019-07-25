Insider Selling: Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $153,790.00 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $153,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Paul North also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Paul North sold 5,248 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $603,572.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $130.16 on Thursday. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $131.74.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

